Starting next week, Muscatine residents can enjoy holiday lights from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Crossroads, a nonprofit organization that works with seniors and people with disabilities, is bringing Illuminate to Weed Park, 1 Park Drive in Muscatine. Illuminate, a festive light show fundraiser, brings people together and creates moments of joy while raising awareness for senior and disability services through Crossroads and Senior Resources.

(Crossroads)

The park will host the nightly drive-through light show from November 23 (Thanksgiving) through December 31 (New Year’s Eve) from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Visitors should use the Colorado Street entrance to drive through the park. A $10 per car donation helps support services for seniors and people with disabilities through Crossroads and Senior Resources. The event is drive-through only; there’s no stopping, leaving vehicles or walking through the event.

(Crossroads)

“We are excited to share this holiday event with the Muscatine and surrounding communities. We cannot thank our volunteers and event sponsors enough for their support,” said Megan Francis, Marketing Director for Crossroads. “Illuminate is an event that residents of all ages can enjoy. It also serves as an important fundraiser and awareness event for Crossroads and Senior Resources. We want the community to understand the importance of our services and the valuable part Direct Support Professionals play in delivering those services. Our clients, DSPs, and the community surrounding us make Crossroads and Senior Resources so special.”

Crossroads serves over 600individuals across eight service lines to offer choice and inclusion for seniors and people with disabilities. All donations from the nightly drive-through will benefit services for seniors and people with disabilities in the community.

Volunteers will be on hand to help collect donations and guide traffic. To volunteer, email marketing@crossroadsmuscatine.org.

For more information on Crossroads, Inc., click here or visit their Facebook page for the latest information on the event.