Things will be dark tonight in Muscatine’s Weed Park, but that’s only to reset the light displays.

An email from the City of Muscatine says that the Illuminate holiday light shows will be dark on November 27 so the event organizer, Crossroads Inc., can reset a few of the displays. The light show will be back on in time for Giving Tuesday on November 28. Visitors are asked to enter the park through the Colorado Street entrance.

(Crossroads)

Over 1,000 vehicles full of families and friends drove through Weed Park on Thanksgiving evening to see the 40+ light displays. A $10 admission per vehicle supports programs from Crossroads Inc and Senior Resources.

For more information on the Illuminate light show,, click here.