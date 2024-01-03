Organizers of this year’s inaugural Illuminate light show in Muscatine knew they’d face challenges, but not the ones they encountered.

A news release from Megan Francis, marketing director for Crossroads Inc., shared some of the problems they encountered. “Illuminate was a test of our collective will. We knew the first year would be a learning experience. That turned out to be true, and the lessons were plentiful. On day one, our shipping container did not arrive. On day three, temperatures dropped below freezing and wind gusts reached 40 mph. On the night before we opened, a truck ran into our light tunnel. And then came the rain. And then came more rain.” That didn’t bring things to a stop. “We pooled resources. We solved problems. We lit up Weed Park on 31 of 39 scheduled nights between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.”

Muscatine city staff, volunteers, sponsors, donors and Crossroads staff worked together to plan, support, attend and work during the show. Then the Grinching happened sometime between December 25-26 when extension cords for the displays were stolen. “The thief rendered the show inoperable for three days,” the release said. “Though the lights went dark, our phones and social media accounts lit up. Community members and businesses stepped forward to replace equipment, rebuild the show and replenish any lost revenue. Encouragement came in from every direction. With all that support, we were able to reopen. We felt part of a community in the truest sense of the word.”

Organizers consider this year’s Illuminate to be a success. Volunteers gave nearly 1,000 hours of their time, sponsors contributed over $50,000 to cover event costs, and almost 6,000 vehicles passed through Weed Park during the 31 nights of the event. Crossroads raised a total of $54,000 through on-site entrance and online donations, along with an extra $30,000 in recovery donations to support their mission of fostering choice and inclusion for seniors and people with disabilities.

Organizers plan to offer Illuminate again during the 2024 holiday season.