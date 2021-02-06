‘I’m not going to get my dad back’; Daughter mourns father who died from COVID-19

This week we here at Local 4 are paying tribute to people who died from COVID-19. A family from Milan feels that pain and hopes their experience convinces people to take the pandemic seriously.

At least 1,000 people in the greater Quad Cities area died from the pandemic.

Losing a loved one is never easy.

“It just didn’t feel real for a couple of days, and it still feels like that months later,” Shaila Christopher said about her father.

Her father Wayne Christopher died from COVID-19 complications after he spent a month in the hospital. He was 64-years-old

“To wake up the next morning and go into the kitchen and not see him working on his computer, that was a hit,” she said.

He died on August 13, 2020, just 3 days before Christopher started her first year of college.

“It was no time. There was no time out,” she said.

Not having him there to see her go to school was hard for her.

“He was the only person more excited than I was for me to go to college. I’m a first-generation college student, so he was super stoked,” she said.

Christopher remembers her father as loving and kind and adventurous. He loved racing and won many awards.

“He was so happy when he was at the race track. He would even drag me out of bed on Saturday mornings to get me to help with the race car,” she said.

After seeing the pandemic’s impact, she said it’s frustrating when people ignore precautions.

“No one needs to be partying right now. No one needs to be going to social gatherings. This is not the time,” she said. “One day, the pandemic is going to end, but I’m not going to get my dad back. A lot of people aren’t going to get their loved ones back.”

Her life will never be the same, but she’ll never forget his positive attitude.

“He was just like, the Santa Claus type. He was just happy all the time. He was just like, the coolest,” she said.