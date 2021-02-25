‘I’m not the same person’: Davenport mother still seeking justice three years after shooting death of her son

A woman who’s 17-year-old son was shot to death in Davenport three years ago is still struggling to get answers.

Angel Herrera was found dead on Warren Street in 2018.



Police haven’t made arrests in the case.



Angel’s mother Maria Garcia, relentlessly tries to find out who killed him.



“The hardest part is knowing that I won’t ever see him again,” says Garcia. “My life has changed ever since Angel passed away. I’m not the same person.”



Garcia says she visits Angel’s grave often.



“I haven’t been able to see him because of the snow, but I go every weekend to see my boy,” she says.

Garcia says she doesn’t know who would want to hurt her son.



“What makes me angry is that they’re making it seem like my son’s murder is because of a gang. It’s not that. My son had a good heart, and I know my son was a loving person,” she says.



To this day Garcia says she has no answers in his murder, and wants her son’s killer found.



“If somebody was charged with my son’s murder I think it will bring a little peace. Knowing that this person, this horrible person is behind bars,” says Angel’s mother.



She says she just wants justice for her son.



“I just hope that no one ever has to go through this type of pain. This is for any parent, because it’s the worst thing you can go through in life,” says Garcia.



Local 4 News reached out to police multiple times to see if there are any new leads, but we have not heard back.

At last check Crime stoppers was offering a reward in this investigation.



If you know anything, you are urged to contact police.