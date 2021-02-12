‘I’m really happy to be with my family now’: Refugee family from Africa reunites at Quad City International Airport

A family from Africa enjoyed a long awaited reunion in the Quad Cities.

The Alimasi family came to the united states from Congo a year ago and settled in the Quad Cities last summer.



Their son Asukule wasn’t allowed into the country until now.



The family got emotional when they met again today at the Quad City International Airport.



They don’t speak English.



We communicated with them through a translator.

“It was very hard I’m sure to go and leave your children behind,” says Joyce Halterman, World Relief partner.

“So basically when they came they were on two different cases, his family got here first. Because of COVID reasons, and everything that happened it got held back, and they had to wait until their case was reopened again,” says Abe Ibrahim, case worker/translator for the family.

Asukule pieced his family together the best way he could. Waiting for his resettlement application to be approved.

“By the grace of God now he’s here so it took a while for all of them to get here,” says Ibrahim.

Friday the red tape was lifted, and in what was a long awaited reunion Asukule felt the arms of his parents, and brothers around him. A gesture that was long overdue.

“He says he feels so lonely, and he felt like he was alone for a long time. He says he is really happy to be with his family right now,” says Ibrahim on behalf of Asukule.

“It was really difficult to not have his family together and trying to keep them together while those who are in Africa, and those who are here. Trying his best to keep everyone together. Right now the joy he has in his heart he can’t explain it,” says Ibrahim on behalf of Alimasi Lumenge, Asukule’s father.

The reunion was made even sweeter as World Relied Quad Cites presented Asukule’s dad with a surprise. A $500 check to purchased his driving license.

“Mr. Alimasi is a wonderful father, wonderful father, and a wonderful human being who is here in America with his wonderful family,” says Donald Halterman, World Relief partner.

The family says now they look forward to spending quality time together.