It’s hard enough getting ready for the new school year, and a nonprofit organization here in the QCA is holding a school supplies event for families that need it most.

The Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees (QCAIR) hosted a back-to-school backpack giveaway. The event was on a first come, first served basis. The backpacks came with school supplies inside.

QCAIR works with immigrants and refugees and their families to provide the best services possible to get settled in their new lives.