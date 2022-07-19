ImpactLife is calling for more blood donors to address critical supply shortages.

Due to ongoing concern over the rate of blood donation during the summer months, ImpactLife will temporarily increase the value of electronic gift cards given to blood donors who give at one of the 22 specific ImpactLife donor center locations (see list of donor center locations HERE).

Through July 31, donors who schedule their donations at ImpactLife centers will be given a voucher to redeem for their choice of a $20 e-gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store, according to a Tuesday release. ImpactLife donor center locations have more availability for donation appointments and are open weekly, multiple days per week.

ImpactLife is increasing the amount of gift cards and bonus points for blood donors through July 31.

The added bonus reward may help those who have to travel a little farther to get to their nearest donor center facility, the release said.

ImpactLife’s Thank the Donor program connects transfusion recipients with the donor whose blood the patient actually received. To date, nearly 800 messages of appreciation have been sent to donors, including this recent photo and message:

“Thank you for your selfless donation. My 2-year old daughter was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on May 25. This is her seventh blood transfusion.”

~ A transfusion recipient’s mother, submitted via Thank the Donor.

“For a patient in need, donated blood can change everything,” said Emily Roebuck, Manager, Donor Programs and Communications. “ImpactLife is thrilled to give everyone another great reason to join us in giving blood, giving back, and feeling great during a summer of such high need.”

In recent weeks, the region’s blood supply has been as low as just a one- to two-day supply for type O-negative and O-positive red blood cells.

ImpactLife urges all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments for donation during the final weeks of July and into early August. “Patients at our local hospitals rely on blood that is voluntarily given by our donors, and every day there are patients that need blood to survive.” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing.

ImpactLife Donor Promotions

$10 e-gift card (or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store)

Voucher provided to all donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drives (locations) through Sept. 11

$20 e-gift card (or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store)

Voucher provided to all donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers (locations) through July 31

$25 e-gift card

Voucher provided to all donors giving a Double Red Cell donation or a platelet donation for at least third time with ImpactLife (locations) through Sept. 11

$50 e-gift card

Voucher provided to all donors giving platelet donations for the first or second time (locations) through Sept. 11

To schedule, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.