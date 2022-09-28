ImpactLife is participating in a national response to supply blood for the region affected by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.

The blood center has been asked to send a shipment of Type O red blood cells to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida, the release says. Additional donations of red blood cells and platelets are needed to maintain the blood supply for local hospitals and for ongoing support of the hurricane region. For information on local donation centers and mobile blood drives, call 800-747-5401, visit here or schedule via the ImpactLife mobile app.

ImpactLife is part of a resource-sharing network of not-for-profit community blood centers that supports needs throughout the country when called upon. As residents of the affected region prepare for Hurricane Ian, hospitals and blood providers are requesting support from other parts of the country.

“We expect donors in the affected region will be unable to give blood when the hurricane hits, either due to

power outages, evacuations, or sheltering in place,” said Mike Parejko, chief executive officer of ImpactLife. “We know blood components will be needed for ongoing patient care in the region, and we are glad to join other blood providers around the U.S. in responding to this need.”

ImpactLife will prioritize local needs before shipping blood components outside of the blood center’s direct

service region. “We are asking all potential blood donors and our blood drive coordinators to help us answer the call,” said Amanda Hess, vice president, donor relations and marketing. “We will need to increase our donations this week and next to continue meeting local needs while also supporting the region affected by Hurricane Ian.”

ImpactLife Donor Promotion

Through Nov. 13, all donors will receive a voucher to redeem for an electronic gift card or ImpactLife Blood Type Mug by coming to give blood at any ImpactLife donor center or mobile blood drive. For more information, visit here.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from

southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.

For more information, visit here.