ImpactLife will hold Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive Saturday in Eldridge. This is a community event, with family and friends supporting a local pediatric-cancer patient who has received blood transfusions as part of his care.

The Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive will be 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Road, Eldridge.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center, founded in 1974 as Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Davenport. Over the years, it has extended into Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin, and in 2021, it united under one new name: ImpactLife.