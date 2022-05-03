ImpactLife is recognizing the one-year anniversary of the blood center’s name change with an invitation for donors to support blood industry relief efforts in Ukraine.

Donors are invited to contribute points through the Donor for Life Rewards Store now through World Blood Donor Day (June 14, 2022). ImpactLife will match the cash equivalent of donated points up to $10,000 and send funds through a matching program established by Blood Centers of America (BCA), according to a Tuesday release. Blood industry vendor Fresenius Kabi has pledged to match up to $250,000 of qualifying donations made to the BCA fund by June 30, 2022.

You can give blood and go green in a special ImpactLife promotion on Earth Day April 22, and every day through May 14.

“The war has resulted in a severe shortage of blood bags and other blood collection supplies that are critical to immediate patient care in Ukraine,” said ImpactLife CEO Mike Parejko. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to join our donors and industry partners in supporting our colleagues in Ukraine.”

Donor for Life is the appointment scheduling and rewards program at ImpactLife. Donors earn rewards points with each donation which they can spend on exclusive gifts. For a limited time, ImpactLife is offering donors the opportunity to contribute to the Ukraine relief fund in 500-point increments, up to a maximum of 1500 points per donor. Full details on the Ukraine relief program are available at www.bloodcenter.org/ukraine.

Give Back & Go Green initiative with the National Forest Foundation continues through May 15

Through May 15, donors will also receive a voucher to redeem for a gift card and a tree to be planted on the donor’s behalf by the National Forest Foundation. (For program information, see “Give Back & Go Green.”) To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

Landmark year follows 2021 name change

ImpactLife was announced as the blood center’s new name on May 3, 2021, and employees have spent the past year implementing the new name across the blood center’s four-state service region. Until May of 2021, ImpactLife went by three different names after mergers between Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

“After operating with three separate names for more than a decade, we are united under one name that better reflects our mission in terms of what we do versus where we are located,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. “This change has increased efficiencies and strengthened our brand identity across our region.”

Implementing the name change has required a team effort across the organization’s more than 700 employees in collaboration with more than 120 hospitals in communities served. “We are excited for the next step in our journey as we launch our Partners for Life initiative to better connect community partners and individuals with our mission,” noted Hess.