ImpactLife joins blood providers worldwide in the global recognition of World Blood Donor Day today (June 14), by saluting our region’s volunteer blood donors and asking others to join in support of our region’s blood supply.

ImpactLife needs more Type O blood donors during the summer.

In the first weeks of summer, appointment schedulers have seen a decrease in the rate of blood donation during a time of year when hospital emergency rooms see more patients with injuries involving blood loss, according to a Wednesday release. The blood center is currently seeing an urgent need for type O red blood cells as well as platelets from all blood types.

Dr. Daniela Hermelin, ImpactLife chief medical officer, said the use of blood due to trauma increases during the summer months.

Dr. Daniela Hermelin, chief medical officer for ImpactLife.

“Hospital emergency departments refer to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as ‘trauma season.’ With warm weather, there is more travel and outdoor activity, and this increases the number of patients who sustain injuries leading to blood loss,” Hermelin said in the release. “Patients need blood in settings that range from oncology to surgery and obstetrics, and we never know when an incident might occur to cause a spike in demand. That’s why we are so grateful for donors who support the blood supply on a consistent basis.”

ImpactLife is providing a number of opportunities to thank and recognize blood donors in the days surrounding World Blood Donor Day, including electronic gift cards and bonus points to use in the blood center’s Donor Rewards Store (see details, below). To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, click HERE or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

About World Blood Donor Day

Observed annually on June 14, World Blood Donor Day commemorates the birth of Dr. Karl Landsteiner, whose research identified the main blood groups: type A, type B, type AB and type O, as well as the Rh-factor in blood. Blood providers worldwide mark World Blood Donor Day by raising awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and by thanking volunteer donors for providing a lifesaving resource in their communities.

Those who support the blood center’s mission can help with outreach and engagement by sharing ImpactLife content on social media. Supporters are invited to share a photo of themselves giving blood, using #WorldBloodDonorDay + #WBDD23 and tagging @impactlifeblood.

Thanking donors

To thank donors for their support, ImpactLife is now providing a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or bonus points to use in the blood center’s Donor Rewards store.

ImpactLife donors can get a pint glass through the rewards store for 1,500 points.

The value of the electronic gift card has been increased to $25 for whole blood donations made at ImpactLife donor center locations from now through July 4. All presenting donors will receive:

Whole Blood donation (Donor Center locations ONLY, through July 4): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1,500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

(Donor Center locations ONLY, through July 4): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1,500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store. Whole Blood donation (mobile blood drives ONLY, through July 23): choice of $10 electronic gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

(mobile blood drives ONLY, through July 23): choice of $10 electronic gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store. Double Red Cell donations (through July 23): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1,500 bonus points.

(through July 23): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1,500 bonus points. Platelet donation (first or second donation with ImpactLife, through July 23): choice of $50 electronic gift card or 3,000 bonus points.

(first or second donation with ImpactLife, through July 23): choice of $50 electronic gift card or 3,000 bonus points. Platelet donation (donor has made two or more donations with ImpactLife, through July 23): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1,500 bonus points.

Donor for Life is the ImpactLife scheduling and rewards program. Donors earn points with each donation to redeem for exclusive items recognizing their impact as a volunteer blood donor. For information, see www.bloodcenter.org/rewards.