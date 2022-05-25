The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) has been activated in response to the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. BERC centers that are on call this week are sending units of type O negative red blood cells to support patient needs at hospitals in the affected region. These units will help replenish what was used in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

ImpactLife is a member of BERC and is asking all eligible and potential blood donors to schedule appointments for donation in the days leading up to Memorial Day or the week following. All blood types are needed, especially types O-negative and O-positive. ImpactLife has one-day and three-day supplies for these blood types. ImpactLife is not among the BERC members that are on call this week but can be asked for support at any time and is scheduled to be on call again next week in the three-week rotation of BERC members.

The response from BERC highlights the importance of having additional units of blood “on the shelves” and ready to use in advance of any spike in blood utilization. To schedule a donation appointment, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, click here or download the IMPACT mobile app here.