ImpactLife seeking blood donors to help replenish emergency supplies

Now more than ever, your blood donation can help save a life.

Because of responding to the recent school shooting at a Michigan high school, local blood supplies for ImpactLife have dwindled. According to a press release from ImpactLife, the organization “has provided units of red blood cells to help support blood inventory needs in Michigan following this week’s tragic shooting at Oxford High School. The request for outside support was made by a member of Blood Centers of America, or BCA, and a provider to hospitals in the affected region north of Detroit, Michigan.”

“Following a mass transfusion incident, hospitals need to replace units of blood that were used in the initial

emergency response,” Mike Rasso, Director, Sales and Inventory for ImpactLife, said. “The type O-positive red blood cells we shipped to our colleagues in Michigan will help replenish the local blood supply in the affected region.”

Because of the increased need, ImpactLife is urging donors to schedule appointments at ImpactLife donor centers or mobile blood drives to help ensure the ongoing availability of blood components for hospitals and to help meet emergency needs that may arise locally or around the country. To schedule an appointment, click here or use the ImpactLife mobile app. Donors may also schedule at (800) 747-5401.