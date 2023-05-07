ImpactLife thanks volunteer blood donors with a new donor promotion offering the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or bonus points to use in the blood center’s online Donor Rewards store, according to a news release.

The “Hats Off to Our Donors” promotion will continue through Sunday, June 11. Donors may schedule appointments at ImpactLife donation center locations or mobile blood drives by calling 800-747-5401, online here or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

The blood center is working to maintain a strong and stable blood inventory in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day Weekend and the first weeks of summer. To thank donors for their support, ImpactLife will provide a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or bonus points to use in the blood center’s Donor Rewards store. From May 1 through June 11, all presenting donors will receive:

Whole blood donation (Donor Center locations and mobile blood drives): choice of $10 electronic gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store

choice of $10 electronic gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store Double red cell and plasma only donation: choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points

Platelet donation (first or second time donation with ImpactLife) : choice of $50 electronic gift card or 3000 bonus points

choice of $50 electronic gift card or 3000 bonus points Platelet donation (donor has made two or more donations with ImpactLife): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points.

Donor for Life is the ImpactLife scheduling and rewards program. Donors earn points with each donation to redeem for exclusive items recognizing their impact as a volunteer blood donor. The blood center has added an ImpactLife baseball cap as a new item to the Donor Rewards Store in conjunction with the new promotion. For information, visit here.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country.