ImpactLife to hold “Season of Giving” blood drive Thursday at NorthPark Mall

During this season of giving, ImpactLife is calling on Quad Citizens to give the gift of life.

Patients in need of a blood transfusion cannot wait until after the holidays. But the busy holiday season means fewer blood drives and many donors delaying their next appointment until after the new year, according to a Monday release from ImpactLife.

A blood drive this Thursday at Northpark Mall will come at just the right time for the Quad Cities’ blood supply. The “Season of Giving” event is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, inside Passion Church at Northpark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

“We’re pleased to provide this additional opportunity for local donors to support the blood supply during a week when donations are greatly needed,” said Amanda Hess, ImpactLife vice president of donor relations and marketing.

ImpactLife seeks 3,600 donations per week to optimally provide for the hospitals it serves, but their projections fall short of that level during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day. The increasing gap between blood utilization and the rate of blood donation has leaders at ImpactLife concerned over the region’s blood supply through the remaining weeks of the holiday season.

“We need to collect an average of 3,600 donations per week to optimally provide for the hospitals we serve,” Hess said Monday. “But with Christmas and New Year’s ahead, we are projected to collect well below that number for the next several weeks.”

To schedule appointments for donation, call (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or use the blood center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

ImpactLife needs donations from all blood types but is especially concerned about the supply of type O red blood cells, platelets of all blood types, and AB plasma. Type O red blood cells and AB plasma are “universal” products, in high demand because they can be transfused to patients of all blood types.

The weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year holidays are especially challenging, with many groups unable to schedule mobile blood drives and donors busy with holiday events and travel. Yet there are still opportunities to give blood at community blood drives and ImpactLife donation centers across the blood center’s service region.

ImpactLife is excited to offer all blood donors a gift as a special thank you, spokesman Kirby Winn said. Everyone who registers to give blood by Jan. 16, 2022 at any ImpactLife donor center or mobile blood drive will receive a voucher to redeem for a long-sleeve ImpactLife donor shirt or gift card.

Additionally, all who come to give between now and Jan. 2 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a weekly drawing for a $500 gift card. (Learn more at www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.)

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood services to 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. ImpactLife operates 20 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5,000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.