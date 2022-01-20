Importance of good mental health as new bill allows mental health days for Illinois students

Illinois Governor Pritzker recently signed a bill making five mental health days available to students, sending the message that it’s okay not to be okay and allowing students to take a break if they need one. Haley DeGreve, founder and managing director at The Gray Matters Collective, a mental health awareness and suicide prevention movement that has chapters in 2 colleges and 4 local high schools, spoke with Local 4 about the program and the importance of cultivating good mental health.

For more information about The Gray Matters Collective, click here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices and building awareness. Free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.