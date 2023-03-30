It’s almost time. After days of talk and forecasting, our chance for a severe weather outbreak Friday is upon us.

As we’ve gotten closer to Friday, the chance for storms has NOT gone down. It’s actually gone up a bit.

There is a moderate risk of severe t’storms according to the Storm Prediction Center. That’s the 2nd highest risk they issue ahead of the storm.

Severe storms could produce isolated and potentially strong tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail.

The window for when this is most likely is between 1-8 p.m.

SPC shows a 15% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of the QC

The first thing that will likely happen tomorrow is we’ll have a tornado watch issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Then, if the weather turns severe as we expect it to, we’ll have severe t’storm and tornado warnings issued by our local National Weather Service office in Davenport.

All severe weather modes possible

We’ll have streaming coverage when needed at OurQuadCities.com on Friday.