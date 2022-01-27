In time for Valentine’s Day next month, the Circa ’21 Speakeasy (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) has two alternative love-themed shows scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12.

If you combine love and liquor, what do you get? “Shots Through the Heart!” — a special Valentine’s-Day themed Shots n’ Giggles on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Like a typical Shots n’ Giggles show, improvisers will be making things up on the spot while indulging in adult beverages, but this time with a special twist: All games will be Valentine’s themed.

You must be 21 or older to attend. For the show, doors open at 7 and the entertainment begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show.

The next night, on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., it’s the best of burlesque with “Bloody Valentine.” Enjoy a night of striptease and comedy with the performers of Bottoms Up Burlesque. You must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets for that show are $15 in advance, $18 day of show.

For tickets or more information, call 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or visit the Speakeasy website.