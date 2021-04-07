In case you missed it: Live election results

Local cities were looking at a change in leadership Tuesday night.

It was Election Day in Illinois, and Your Local Election Headquarters tracked all of it.

Two mayoral races highlighted the election.

The incumbents — Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms — in both cities wanted to keep their jobs for four more years.

Thoms was challenged by 25-year-old Rock Island native Thurgood Brooks.

Local 4’s Eric Zizich reported live outside of Two Rivers Methodist Church in Rock Island before the polls closed.

He also caught up with the Thoms campaign during their watch party at Big Swing Brewing Company in downtown Rock Island and got reaction from Tuesday’s winner.

Local 4 News contacted the Brooks campaign to ask where their watch party would be and did not hear back.

Meanwhile, Local 4’s Taylor Boser reported live in downtown Moline, where people at polling places like Christ Anglican Church decided between Acri and her challenger, Sangeetha Rayapati.

Rayapati spoke with Local 4’s Taylor Boser during her watch party at Chimies Taco Bar, where she said she was looking forward to serving the Quad Cities community as the second female mayor of Moline.

Local 4 News also watched city council races across the area. More information on those results is here.

First election results coming in from the mayoral races in Rock Island and Moline. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/wqKGG9Uveh — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

Update to race for Rock Island mayor. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/HYCM5F3lfJ — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

Update to race for Moline mayor. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/BWD0vTvRqy — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

Update to race for Rock Island mayor. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/vBQd3IzSL8 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

Update to race for Moline mayor. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/D0L3TO0RoB — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

An excited crowd for Sangeetha Rayapati’s watch party as she takes a large lead against Mayor Acri.



68.3% precincts reported

Rayapati: 61.81%

Acri: 38.19% pic.twitter.com/U7XEXgUdSK — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Moses Robinson Jr., Rock Island Alderman Ward 1#YLEH pic.twitter.com/SOYVmrDrvz — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Judith H. Gilbert, Rock Island Alderman Ward 3#YLEH pic.twitter.com/oYuLNxcv1T — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

Update to race for Rock Island mayor. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/nFSICaTMDR — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

Update to race for Moline mayor. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/hAky0tz1fr — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Alvaro Macias, Moline Alderman Ward 2#YLEH pic.twitter.com/8uVZaKjAtr — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Pat O'Brien, Moline Alderman Ward 6#YLEH pic.twitter.com/1zF52piL0M — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Rhea Oakes, East Moline Alderman Ward 5#YLEH pic.twitter.com/xGiGnr3bPQ — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Dylan Parker, Rock Island Alderman Ward 5#YLEH pic.twitter.com/cJsY9ZYDpw — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Matthew Louis Timion, Moline Alderman Ward 4#YLEH pic.twitter.com/wPV14AIeB6 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

Rayapati thanked current city leaders along with her family after becoming the Moline mayor elect. pic.twitter.com/syTldVthAX — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: James P. Schmidt, Moline Alderman At Large#YLEH pic.twitter.com/RS6YXSSMpM — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021