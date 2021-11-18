In German tradition, hunt for pickles and win prizes in downtown Davenport

Getting in a pickle will be a positive thing for prize hunters in downtown Davenport this holiday season.

The German American Heritage Center and Downtown Davenport Partnership have joined forces for a new, great pickle hunt this holiday season.

There are 30 pickles hidden at locations around Downtown Davenport starting Saturday, Nov. 27th. Pick up a pickle hunt card from any participating location and begin your search — you will earn a stamp for each pickle you find. Once you find 10 and have your stamp card filled, bring your card to the German American Heritage Center — at 2nd and Gaines streets — for a prize (spoiler alert, everyone will get their very own Holiday pickle ornament!).

Everyone will also be entered for a chance to win a grand prize basket full of downtown goodies.

Pick up an official card at one of the 30 participating businesses to play. Turn in your completed card into one of the following locations:

German American Heritage Center (712 W. 2nd St.) Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday 12 – 4 p.m.

Davenport Public Library (321 N. Main St.) Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Looking for a hint? Find a pickle at these downtown locations:

392 Caffe (502 W. 3rd St.)

(502 W. 3rd St.) Abernathy’s (432 W. 3rd St.)

(432 W. 3rd St.) Adler Theatre (136 E. 3rd St.)

(136 E. 3rd St.) Allied Barber Supply (224 W. 3rd St.)

(224 W. 3rd St.) Café d’Marie (614 W. 5th St.)

(614 W. 5th St.) Chill Ice Cream & Eats (421 W. River Dr.)

(421 W. River Dr.) Chocolate Manor (110 E. 2nd St.)

(110 E. 2nd St.) Cookies & Dreams (217 E. 2nd St.)

(217 E. 2nd St.) Cool Beanz (101 W. 3rd St.)

(101 W. 3rd St.) Davenport Public Library (321 N. Main St.)

(321 N. Main St.) Doodads (430 W. 3rd St.)

(430 W. 3rd St.) Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St.)

(225 W. 2nd St.) Freight House Farmers Market (421 W. River Dr.)

(421 W. River Dr.) Front Street – Taproom (421 W. River Dr.)

(421 W. River Dr.) Front Street Pub & Eatery (208 E. River Dr.)

(208 E. River Dr.) German American Heritage Center (712 W. 2nd St.)

(712 W. 2nd St.) Hotel Blackhawk (200 E. 3rd St.)

(200 E. 3rd St.) Major Art & Hobby (201 E. 2nd St.)

(201 E. 2nd St.) Me & Billy (200 W. 3rd St.)

(200 W. 3rd St.) Oh So Sweet (314 Main St.)

(314 Main St.) Polished Hair Lounge (735 Federal St.)

(735 Federal St.) Salon Static (205 E. 2nd St.)

(205 E. 2nd St.) Source Bookstore (232 W. 3rd St.)

(232 W. 3rd St.) The Half Nelson (321 E. 2nd St.)

(321 E. 2nd St.) The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat (229 Brady St.)

(229 Brady St.) Theo & Co . (219 E. 2nd St.)

. (219 E. 2nd St.) Toasted (118 E. 4th St.)

(118 E. 4th St.) Unimpaired (246 W. 3rd St.)

(246 W. 3rd St.) Y&J Development – Gordon Van Tine (736 Federal St.) (Suite 1-101)

(736 Federal St.) (Suite 1-101) Zeke’s Island Café (131 W. 2nd St.)

According to German tradition, the pickle brings good luck and was the last ornament placed on the Christmas tree, says GermanSteins.com. On Christmas morning, the first child to find the pickle was rewarded with an extra little gift left by St. Nicholas.

This German tradition encouraged the children to appreciate all the ornaments on the Christmas tree, rather than hurrying to see what St. Nick had left for them.

Downtown Davenport Partnership also delivers

There’s no need to worry about ships and port systems backing up, because the Downtown Davenport Partnership team is making more deliveries this holiday season to help small local retailers get their goods in the hands of Quad Citizens!

Any online sales at participating businesses qualify for free delivery within a 10-mile radius of Downtown Davenport.

Shop November 26 – 29, delivery day December 1

Shop December 17 – 19, delivery day December 21

Shop online directly with these participating businesses:

Abernathy’s – Specializes in vintage clothing for men and women, vintage reproduction clothing, handmade jewelry and accessories, antiques and oddities.

Allied Barber Supply – Men’s Retailer specializing in American Heritage Brands / Work Wear, Men’s grooming products, and various other necessities.

Chill Ice Cream & Eats – Located on the boardwalk at the Freight House, enjoy the river views and premium ice cream and burgers!

Freight House Farmers Market – Presenting regional producers from many counties across Iowa and Illinois.

Theo & Co. – Men’s boutique + barbershop in Downtown Davenport.

For more information, visit downtowndavenport.com.