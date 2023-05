The area surrounding the partially collapsed building on Main Street in downtown Davenport has seen a number of protests since the partial collapse Sunday.

Much of the emotion behind the protests has focused on the fate of those who might be trapped and still alive.

After demolition plans were announced, Lisa Brooks was rescued from the building just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Brooks spoke with Local 4 News on Tuesday. Watch the video above for Brooks’ story in her own words.