In May nearly 43,000 people have passed through the Quad Cities International Airport

More people are traveling right now, the Quad Cities International Airport is seeing a rebound continue this month.

The airport saw 6,000 more passengers in May compared to April, the the most traffic there since the outset of the pandemic.

Last year for the month of May there was a little over 7,000 passengers at the airport.

This month there were nearly 43,000 people who have passed through the Quad Cities International Airport.

Ashleigh Johnston is the spokesperson of the airport says this comes as there has been an increase of capacity of Delta Air lines fights after ending their policy of social distancing.

“The pandemic has really upended the way that airports and airlines are configuring their networks so there are alot of new opportunities available that maybe weren’t considered before the pandemic which is great for airports of our size so we are having conversations we have an air service consultant that we work with and we are really trying to push new service to the airport,” said Johnston.

The airport is currently working on getting flights back to Detorit which is a destination that was paused due to the pandemic.