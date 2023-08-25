Brad Harvey has a love-hate relationship with the Quad Cities.

The passionate, creative 64-year-old Moline native has printer’s ink in his veins and many songs in his large, generous heart, as he recounts in his new illuminating, revealing memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Brad Sings.”

The cover of Brad Harvey’s new memoir.

His 370-page, self-published paperback (the title a riff on the Maya Angelou classic “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”) is the story of a band you’ve probably never heard, a music magazine you’ve likely not read, and a hip-pocketed arts and entertainment scene eclectic enough to have spawned jazz cornetist Bix Beiderbecke, porn star Lisa DeLeeuw, and “Dick Tracy”/”Road to Perdition” author Max Allan Collins, according to a synopsis.

Harvey’s QC was a place where sons followed fathers into the factories or formed bands to escape. Based on his detailed journals and private archives, “I Know Why the Caged Brad Sings” is a devoutly knowledgeable hymn to the glories of idols like The Beatles and Cheap Trick, the tale of forgotten country star Jack Barlow, and stories on Tiny Tim, Fredlo Records, and pioneering radio station KFMH.

There’s also a deep dig into the fertile garage band scene of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois featuring PS (Harvey’s band), No Dice, The Daybreakers, The Contents Are, Psycho Gene and the Neonz, The Jets, Silver Laughter, The New Duncan Imperials, Einstein’s Sister, Lynn Allen, Cold Stare, and others.

After many bitter years working to succeed with his band and later the music magazine he founded, OIL, Harvey moved to Nashville, Tenn., in 2001, but has often come back to visit family.

“When I left initially, I just hated the place,” the writer said of the QC in a recent interview. “I mean, I wasn’t getting a break and I talked about that in the book. It is like, I just thought, the savages are gonna kill the missionaries here. So I better get out.”

Before and after moving, Harvey was a truck driver – “which meant I already was kind of half-way out the door because I was over the road and I was driving all over the country and when you do that kind of work, it gives you a perspective on things,” he said. “The Quad Cities, speaking to somebody that lived there 42 years and was born there, they operate in a bubble. It’s like nothing gets in or out, it seems like. If your 10 buddies like what you do, it’s like, that’s enough and it doesn’t matter how good or bad you are, and that is the wrong attitude.

Harvey and his Quad Cities band, PS, at First Avenue in Minneapolis (photo by Jim Keane).

“If you’re trying to be a musician, you should be setting your sights on the Beatles and Zeppelin or whoever the big-selling act is,” he said. “I think goes for music theater and books and all of that, because your reach is always gonna exceed your grasp. The higher the goals, the better off you’re gonna be.”

“To be fair when I left, I really had no clue. All I knew is I wanted to get out of the Quad Cities because just everything bad was happening to me at the time,” Harvey said. “And I thought if I stay here, it’s gonna continue. and I left with the idea that I could somehow break into the music business down here.”

The problem was, Nashville is like a bigger version of the Quad Cities, he said. “They live in their own bubble. There’s just more zeros on the end of the check.”

He found many QC musicians also moved to Nashville, including his friends Danika Holmes and Jeb Hart.

Harvey and his wife, Joyce, in 2017.

Harvey got divorced and had to pay child support for three daughters. He and his current wife, Joyce, have been married since 2016, and she is a successful YouTube storyteller and writer under the name Neoma Finn.

They bought a house about 30 miles outside Nashville soon after getting married, and it’s already doubled in value, he said.

Why write his tale?

Harvey helped compile his 90-year-old mother’s life story, self-published in late 2018, called “A Dollar More.”

Brad Harvey co-authored his 90-year-old mother’s life story in 2018.

“My mother died one year after the book was published, and it got me thinking that I’m so glad that we got all these stories down before she died,” Harvey said recently. “And then I started thinking that I did so many things in my life that absolutely nobody even knows about or recognizes and even my own children don’t know.

“I really got obsessed about putting it all down on the page,” he said. “So I just started putting this stuff down. I had journals from my band days.”

“Originally, it was just gonna be about the band and the band days because right now you’re seeing the publication of a lot of books about people that never made it, but they came close to it — I jokingly refer to it as the loser genre,” Harvey said. “I mean, success stories are boring. You know, what about the people that worked their whole lives, chasing a dream, and then failed?”

Then he wanted to include his years working on OIL magazine (treating the local music scene with the same respect Rolling Stone gave to Dylan and Springsteen), and those ups and downs.

“The other thing that kind of pushed me towards that was that there were people involved with OIL that were taking a little too much credit. I mean, I felt myself elbowed out of my own story,” Harvey said. “I thought, who better to tell the real story than me? So, I also wanted to give credit to a lot of unsung people that worked at the paper.”

Tammy Pescatelli in an OIL T-shirt (photo by Ray Congrove).

“I ended OIL bankrupt, and I had to become a truck driver,” he said. “I have a little bit of bitterness about some of that stuff and that’s my problem.”

Harvey (a patient, witty chronicler) ends the book in 2000, at the end of OIL, plus an epilogue called “Outro.”

“I never had a Brian Epstein to map my life,” he wrote, noting the Beatles’ manager. “As a consequence I made so many wrong turns my 19-year-old self would be horrified. Struggle builds character but too much of it rots you from the inside. I still journal to control the narrative and archive as proof I exist.”

“A grim area”

“And it was a grim area at that point,” he recalled of the QC 20-plus years ago, even though The MARK and John Deere Commons in downtown Moline were flourishing. “I mean, it was grim, grimmer when I started OIL in ‘91.”

Harvey actually plans to move back to the QC now that he’s not working full-time. His father is still in Moline, at age 97. Harvey has three daughters – Nikki, 38; Kristin, 37, and Josie, 29 (Fun fact: Nikki shares a birthday with John Lennon while Josie, left-handed, shares a birthday with Paul McCartney).

Harvey with his daughters Josie Abigail (left) and Kristin LaMaack.

“My problem is that I have a long memory and I tend to look at people as I saw them years ago and now they’re occupying positions of power and some of these people are getting tax-funded opportunities and all of that,” he said. “I look at that thinking, ‘Boy, you’re still not getting it right.’ And it frustrates me because I tend to look at it like, I would love to become a curator. I would love to open a museum devoted not just to the music scene, but to sports and all the other things that have happened there that, that nobody has really acknowledged.”

He acknowledges that Davenport native and legendary jazz cornetist Bix Beiderbecke (1903-1931) is arguably the best-known musician to emerge from the QC, but still many remain blissfully unaware of him.

“Some wrongly believe that the Bix 7” race is tribute enough, Harvey wrote. “But I’m betting if you put a starter pistol to their amassed heads, most of the participants would bleed out before revealing anything of merit regarding Leon Bismarck Beiderbecke.”

Tribute to others

The story of “I Know Why the Caged Brad Sings” is not just about Harvey, but he also wanted to pay tribute to great QC musicians, like the late bluesman Ellis Kell; Billy Peiffer of Lynn Allen and Kerry Tucker of Einstein’s Sister (and Douglas & Tucker).

“I wanted to put a lot of my buddies in there that I think have done some really amazing things,” Harvey said. “I can’t tell you how many musicians that have told me how frustrated they were because they feel like they do this work and no matter what they do, it’s never acknowledged.”

“If you just restrict your art to the Quad Cities, you’re gonna die bitter, broke and old,” he said. “Because there’s not enough audience to sustain it. There’s not enough population to sustain it. That’s really the big problem. I think it’s changing.”

While there are many bumps in the road reflected in his book, Harvey celebrates some triumphs.

The highlight was his band PS playing in Minneapolis, at the famed First Avenue club.

“We had struggled, we had played every dump and dive in a 200-mile radius to be exact,” Harvey said. “I don’t even think we were that well-known in our hometown, but we got a lot of gigs out of our hometown. We were never gonna be Lynn Allen, but I happened to have a buddy that was taking guitar lessons from a guy that worked at the big indie label up there, Twin/Tone.”

When Harvey was 26 (in the mid-‘80s), they played at First Avenue, on the same stage where Prince filmed concert scenes for “Purple Rain.”

Tiny Tim with a copy of OIL, the free music tabloid devoted to the QC and Midwest scene (photo by Ray Congrove).

“And they liked our band, they liked our music. It’s like being an abused animal and then somebody liberates you, that’s what it felt like,” he recalled. “You come back from there when, and there were other things going on up there that had nothing to do with us. The label that we were recording for had people that had recorded Soul Asylum, R.E.M. and people of that stature.

“But the problem was is that like all independent labels, they lived and died by their distributors. And if you give your product over to a distributor and he doesn’t pay you the money and you don’t have the records either, you’re giving your product to somebody and you’re trusting them to sell it and give you the money,” Harvey said, noting that label went down the tubes.

His band low point was after recording their last album, and after 12 years, the band broke up, when was 30.

“We were all 30 at that point; I don’t have a college education or anything. And I had child support and I had everything else,” Harvey said. “Two years I think technically went by and then I came up with the idea of doing OIL, and I had no idea OIL would do what it did.”

The next chapter

Harvey wants to move back here because now he sees the QC’s potential and a possibility for his place in it.

“It seems like to me there’s a lot of opportunity up there,” he said. “Right now they’re trying to promote the city of Rock Island. They’re trying to attract businesses in there. I mean, why not put in a really cool pop culture museum, and then hire me to run it?

“I’d be a benign dictator,” Harvey said. “I’ve always been like, I acknowledge the fact there are people out there that know way more than me. You just have to be smart enough to bring those people into the loop. I’ve kind of lived my whole life like that.”

PS band members Buzz Hansen, left, Brad Harvey, and Mike Long (photo courtesy of Buzz Hansen).

“A lot of times the sad thing is what makes you happy, doesn’t pay your bills,” he said. “I think up there (in the QC), I still know more people up there than I do down here. And I think there’s a minority of people up there that think, like I do that while all of what’s going on now is nice and all that. But I think there’s a lot of things that I could offer a contrary point of view, but I’m prepared to put my money where my mouth is and work towards that.”

Despite the renewed regional efforts to promote the QC as a single metro area, Harvey said there remains a “real Berlin Wall, called the Mississippi River and everything is going to Davenport, right?” he said. “What I’ve been kind of quietly doing is kind of reaching out to a few people that I think are sympathetic. I don’t think everybody up there thinks that everything’s fine and dandy.

“I think there are some disgruntled people and I’ve kind of jutted my chin out at people my whole life,” Harvey said. “I mean, it sounds like I’m always trashing it, but I really like the people, my musician friends and the people that are really being creative and honest and I’ve tried to promote them in my book. But, you know, I think it’s down to that age-old question — if a musician falls in the Quad Cities, does he make a sound?”

