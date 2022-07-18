The Rock Island County Health Department is making it easier again for families to have access to the women, infant and children’s nutrition program, or WIC. In-person visits were suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic, but in-person visits have resumed, allowing greater access for Income-eligible pregnant and breastfeeding women, new mothers and children up to age five gain access to nutritious food and information and referrals to health care and other services.

