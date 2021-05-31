In plea agreement, suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2019 shooting

In a plea agreement, an East Moline man arrested in connection with a shooting in 2019 has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Odell McCall Jr., 26, has pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with intent, both Class C felonies, court records say.

Class C felonies usually are punishable by a term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, Davenport Police responded to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire, an arrest affidavit says.

They found a victim who had been shot at least three times. He was shot once in the head, which caused life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he underwent brain surgery.

After recovery, he identified McCall in a photo lineup as the shooter, the affidavit says.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 8 in Scott County Court, where a charge of attempted murder will be dismissed.

He is being held in Scott County Jail on $250,000 bond.