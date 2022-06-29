The City of Rock Island has proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation Month. A variety of activities are planned for all ages and abilities throughout the month of July to show how the city is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation. This year’s theme is “We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation.”

Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and Rock Island invites the community to share their stories about what parks and recreation mean to them. With everything from Red, White and Boom!, Park Party, Yoga in the Park, Concerts in the Park and much more, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month. For a list of all the events happening this month, click here.

“This July, we are bringing attention to how important it is to rise up and support our field, because every day, park and recreation professionals rise up for their communities in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being.” – NRPA

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Park and Recreation Month. A program of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the goal is to raise awareness of the fundamental impact parks and recreation has on communities nationwide. They encourage everyone to share how parks and recreation have improved their quality of life, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them, on social media with the hashtag #RiseUpJuly and #riparksandrec or tag them on Facebook @rockislandparksandrec, Instagram @ri_parksandrec or Twitter @RIparksandrec.