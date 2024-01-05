Real or legend? That’s for kids to decide as they search for dragons at The Monster Society!

The Monster Society is an elite secret group whose goal is to learn about legends and the unexplained. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to first learn about dragons and then create a craft. As always, should you or any of your fellow Society members be caught, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions.

The Monster Society Presents: Dragons is Thursday, February 1, 4:00-5:00 p.m. at the Eastern branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This program is designed for children 8 to 12. For more information, click here.