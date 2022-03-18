Sister Norma Pimentel, whose work with asylum seekers has been recognized by Pope Francis, TIME magazine and others will receive the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award next month in Davenport.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula will present the award to the 68-year-old Missionary of Jesus on April 21 at 7 p.m. in Christ the King Chapel at St. Ambrose University. The free event is open to the public.

The Quad City Pacem in Terris Coalition, an interfaith group, nominated Sister Norma as the award’s 50th recipient for her dedication to serving asylum seekers as executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in the Brownsville Diocese in Texas. Bishop Zinkula endorsed the nomination, which the Diocese of Davenport administers.

The award honors Pope John XXIII and commemorates his 1963 encyclical letter, Pacem in Terris (Peace on Earth), which called on all people to secure peace among all nations. Previous recipients include Martin Luther King, Jr.; Dorothy Day; St. Teresa of Kolkata; Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Venerable Thích Nhat Hanh and the Dalai Lama.

Rev. Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport, traveled over 7,200 miles to Dharamsala to present The Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award to the Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, in March 2019.

“Last May, Pope Francis sent a video message to Sister Norma thanking her and the team at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley for taking in and helping immigrants in need,” Bishop Zinkula said in a Friday release. “What impresses me the most about Sister Norma is that she responds to pressing human needs with such visible joy and humility. She is truly a model of Christian love.”

Sister Norma said, “It is an honor for someone who is, like me, a child of God, a servant of God to be recognized for the work I’m doing, which is actually for the people I’m reaching out to and helping. It gives me a sense of affirmation that we’re in this together. The true focus is the actual humanity of the people who are suffering at the border.”

She oversees the charitable arm of the Diocese of Brownsville, providing oversight of ministries and services in the Rio Grande Valley. Those services include emergency assistance, homelessness prevention, clinical counseling, food programs and the Humanitarian Respite Center. In recognition of her work on the U.S.-Mexico border, she received the Martin Luther King Jr. “Keep the Dream Alive” award from Catholic Charities USA (2015).

TIME magazine named Sister Norma in the 2020 TIME 100 list of most influential people in the world. She gives credit to all who work with her and support the ministries of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. “We are a people of God, people driven by the presence of God in ourselves and in others. When we see human suffering, we cannot turn our backs, we must respond.”

“Her work has taken on greater importance in the era of Donald Trump, and for good reason,” former HUD secretary Julian Castro wrote in 2020 for TIME. “As he has acted with cruelty toward migrants, she has acted with compassion. As he has preyed on the vulnerable and sought rejection, she has preached community and acceptance. As he has promoted fear, she has taught love.

“Her boundless hope and fearless compassion have earned her the moniker of ‘the Pope’s favorite nun,’ ” Castro wrote. “Sister Pimentel will keep changing the world, one act of kindness at a time.”

Sister Norma does not focus on the naysayers, the ones who see no room for welcoming the suffering asylum seekers in Central America fleeing from difficult situations and seeking a better life in the United States. “I tell myself to focus on the people I need to focus on,” she said in the release. “My energy needs to be focused on doing good for the people who need me to focus on them.”

The Davenport Catholic Interracial Council created the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award in 1964. The Quad City Pacem in Terris Coalition has presented the award since 1978.

The 2022 Pacem in Terris Planning Committee and contributors are: the Diocese of Davenport; St. Ambrose University, Davenport; Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois; Islamic Center of the Quad Cities; The Catholic Messenger; Muslim Community of the Quad Cities; Temple Emanuel and Congregation Beth Israel, Davenport; Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Davenport; Sisters of St. Benedict, Rock Island; Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton; Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque.

For more information about the Pacem in Terris Award, visit www.davenportdiocese.org/pacem-in-terris.