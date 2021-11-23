In wake of Wisconsin tragedy, Galesburg steps up police presence for Holly Days Parade

The Galesburg Holly Days Parade, organized by the Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. in downtown Galesburg. The City of Galesburg reviews all requests to host a parade within the city and implements measures to help ensure a safe event.



In light of the recent tragedy in Wisconsin, the city has developed an enhanced plan for blocking off the parade route, including increased police presence with uniformed officers at every intersection, as well as police vehicles leading and ending the parade procession. Both lighted and unlighted barricades will be utilized to help control traffic and public safety and public works vehicles will both be present during the parade.



“The safety of the community is the top priority of the Galesburg Police Department,” Police Chief Russell Idle said in a release Tuesday. “While tragedy can unexpectedly strike in any circumstance, please rest assured that the Police Department makes every effort to provide for a controlled and safe environment in which the community can feel safe celebrating and enjoying the parade.”

On Sunday, Nov. 21, a red SUV intentionally plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., which killed six people (the sixth, a child, died Tuesday) and injured 62 others.



The Galesburg Fire Department will also be involved in the parade through their traditional rescue of Santa from the rooftop.



“The City is thankful for wonderful organizations such as the Downtown Community Partnership that plan and host fun events for citizens,” said City Manager Todd Thompson. “We are happy to partner with them on safety measures and look forward to a fun and safe community event.”