The vote to remove former 7th Ward Alderman Dereck Cornette comes after several elected city officials and city staff testified, all accusing Cornette of inappropriate behavior in the workplace

and attending Davenport City Council meetings under the influence.

As Fox 18’s Victoria Frazier reports, despite all the accusations, Cornette says he does not agree with the decision to remove him from city council about a month from his reelection attempt.