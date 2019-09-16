‘Inches From Death’: Beyond the documentary

On Saturday, Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle brought you an exclusive interview with two Davenport Police officers who described the night they almost died in “Inches From Death.”

Today, we go beyond the documentary with these web exclusives.

The relationship between officers

Diving deeper into the relationship Justin King and Brenda Waline formed after the incident. Despite hardly knowing each other, they formed an unbreakable bond that night after Brenda saved the life of her partner.

The details: Brenda

Brenda Waline explains the encounter: Every chilling detail from beginning to end as she remembers it.

The details: Justin

A more detailed recount of the events that happened in the duplex from Justin King’s perspective.

The relationship with family

Exploring Justin King’s relationship with his wife and son after the incident.