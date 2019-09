Miss Illinois 2019 is beginning a statewide tour to promote and advocate for the importance of arts in education in Illinois schools, including traditional art classes, music education, and the performing arts.

Ariel Beverly, who grew up in East Moline, is a former high school art teacher who recognizes the important role the arts plays in young peoples’ success.

You can learn more about #IncludeTheArts Postcard Project on includethearts.com.