Increase in doubling rate of COVID-19 cases indicates we are bending the curve: Illinois governor

Gov. Pritzker on Tuesday said that Illinois is reporting an increase in the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases.

Doubling rate is the number of days it takes to double the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations or deaths. Higher the doubling rate, slower is the growth, which indicates that the curve is flattening.

Gov. Pritzker shared the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Illinois that shows a substantial growth. On March 22nd, doubling rate was about two days; by April 1st, that rate had increased to 3.6 days and by April 12th, the doubling rate was 8.2 days.

“The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission,” Pritzker said.

He also pointed towards the hospitalization data as more accurate indicator of the state’s progress. He noted a decrease in the percentage of total ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients today, from 43 to 40 percent compared to a week ago. There is also a decrease in the percentage of total ventilators occupied by COVID-19 patients today, from 29 to 23 percent compared to a week ago.

But epidemiologists warn against the reliability of doubling rates of case counts as the actual number of COVID-19 cases remains unknown because of testing limitations.

Some states in the country are also reporting an increase in doubling rate that is seen as a result of mitigation efforts such as social distancing.