Increased car break-ins plaguing the community

Police say there’s an “epidemic” of car break-ins in the Quad Cities. This time, three young boys attempted to steal cars in the Coventry community of Bettendorf. A witness saw this crime taking place and swiftly acted to stop the thieves. Fortunately, the car thieves did not successfully steal the vehicles, but the community is still shaken by the attempt.

Residents in the area say they pride Coventry on its safety. They don’t want to stand by and let this rise in crime continue. Neighbors have already seen increased police presence and hope such canvassing continues to deter people from committing crimes.

Neighbors emphasized they still feel safe in their homes. Some have dogs, cameras, and other security measures in place to prevent thieves from successfully stealing their vehicles.