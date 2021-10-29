Increased need for mental health resources as UAW strike continues

UAW members have been on the picket line at odds with John Deere for over two weeks, and as the strike continues, the need for mental health resources becomes increasingly important.



There has been an uptake in mental health challenges with the global pandemic, but when you layer on a national strike for UAW workers, it becomes clear how much of a priority mental health resources are.

Strikers said aside from a disruption in schedules and family life, UAW members also face striker’s pay. All of these factors can create anxiety and stress and affect one’s overall mental health.

One picketer said the toll that isolation has begun to have on workers’ mental health has encouraged union workers to call at least two fellow UAW members a day to check-in.

