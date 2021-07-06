Increased number of pets dying in hot cars

While, according to the National Safety Council, fewer children are dying from being left in hot cars, the same cannot be said for pets.

PETA says 49 animals have died due to these circumstances since 2020. While people are taking necessary safety precautions to protect their children, they are not doing the same for their pets, which has veterinarians and animal advocates worried.

Never risk leaving your pet in the car regardless of how quickly you plan to return, and if you see an animal in a vehicle it is better to be safe than sorry and to intervene by seeking help from authorities as soon as possible. You could save an animal’s life.