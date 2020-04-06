Increased SNAP benefits in Illinois will be available starting April 8

Illinois recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive maximum benefit amounts starting this week, on April 8th.

Eligible recipients will be able to receive additional benefits by April 20th. These increased benefits should be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ Link cards without needing to contact the department.

The additional benefits are available for the month of April and May.

Here is the maximum benefit amount allocated to each household according to the number of individuals:

These benefits will be loaded on different dates for different recipients.

Gov. Pritzker made the announcement to increase SNAP benefit amounts on March 27th.

According to the the Illinois Department of Human Services, more than 450,000 households in Illinois will receive the increased benefit amounts.