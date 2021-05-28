Increased water enforcement for Memorial Day weekend

There will be increased enforcement on the water this Memorial Day Weekend.

Conservation officers with Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources remind people to practice safe boating habits to keep everyone out of danger.

“Have a sober operator in the boat and then have an experienced operator and making sure they’re also paying attention,” said Travis Graves, Iowa DNR conservation officer. “Improper look out is one of the major reasons for boating collisions.”

The increase enforcement by the conservation officers and water patrol officers will continue throughout the summer.

More information about safe boating habits can be found here.