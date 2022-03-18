The Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living (IICIL) will host its 32nd-annual meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

It will be held at their office at 501 11th Street, Rock Island, by invitation only. Anyone can view it live on their Facebook page.

Recognitions are given annually to individuals and organizations that have supported programs and services that have contributed to improving the lives of people with disabilities in the Quad Cities and surrounding communities.

The following awardees are:

Advocacy Award – Rhonda Wilson of Davenport, who advocated for improvement of transit system staff when providing services to people with disabilities riding the Davenport Citibus.

– Rhonda Wilson of Davenport, who advocated for improvement of transit system staff when providing services to people with disabilities riding the Davenport Citibus. Volunteer Award – Molyneaux Insurance for supporting the IICIL holiday gift cards of $25 to 200 youth in our service area that include Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois and Scott and Muscatine in Iowa.

– Molyneaux Insurance for supporting the IICIL holiday gift cards of $25 to 200 youth in our service area that include Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois and Scott and Muscatine in Iowa. Sign Language Interpreter Service Award – Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home for providing communications access to our deaf community families at their time of bereavement during the COVID health crisis.

IICIL board members Lucille Davis of Moline and Janet Lockhart-Johnson of Rock Island, and staff members Maria King, Personal Assistant Specialist, and Johnnie Woods, Staff Assistant, will also be recognized.

The IICIL is a non-profit, nonresidential advocacy agency assisting people with disabilities, founded in 1987 and serves Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois and Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties in Iowa. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – ACL; Illinois DHS, Office of Rehabilitation Services; Iowa Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and local support.