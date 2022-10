Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline.

Parking is available along the street or the parking lot southwest of the Carriage House.

Prayer and ceremony will be featured, along with a discussion of “What is Indigenous Peoples Day?” For more information, call or text 309-631-0124.