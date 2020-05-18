Infant tests positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A child younger than one year old is among the 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County on Monday.

The infant, a boy, is currently isolating at home. There have been other infants in the county who have tested positive for the infection, Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, confirmed during Monday’s daily press briefing.

“..I would just have the parents really watch for those signs and symptoms that their child might be acquiring COVID-19 and get them tested and call ahead..,” she added.

Ludwig also advised parents to look for symptoms related with inflammatory issues such rashes.

The health department also reported a death of a 90-year-old man, bringing the county death toll to 21.

“We are sorry to report another death due to COVID-19,” said Ludwig in a press release.

“We all are vulnerable to contracting this deadly virus. To protect yourself and others, please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and practice social distancing when going out for food and essential supplies, and wash your hands frequently,” she added.

The county has now 641 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Other additional cases reported on Monday include:

A man in his 70s who is being treated in a hospital

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Locally, Henry County reported 65 new cases and Stark County reported two cases of COVID-19.

Illinois reported 2,294 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 96,485. The statewide death toll is now at 4,234 with 59 additional deaths.