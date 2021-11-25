Inflation and supply issues affect price of Thanksgiving meals – need for QC food banks over holiday season increases

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey reported inflation and supply chain interruptions caused nearly every ingredient in holiday meals to increase in price by about 14%, prompting Quad-City families to use local food banks for help filling the dinner table.

Managers of the River Bend Food Bank said getting ready for the pandemic increased the need for food donations, and increased grocery prices across the board haven’t helped. One said the full week before Thanksgiving is the busiest nationwide for food banks. The completion of the Student Hunger Drive last week will help, thanks to 16 area high schools raising thousands of meals to be donated to local food pantries.