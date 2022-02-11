The football at kickoff won’t be the only thing soaring this Super Bowl Sunday. With inflation hitting a 40-year high, the price of popular game-day grub may run your pockets.

The prices of popular game day items like wings, dips, chili, and nachos chili are all now higher than they were last year, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One restaurant in downtown Davenport is hoping to attract customers for the big game. Boozies Bar & Grill has been hit by rising prices for many of their menu items, but to keep their customers satisfied, they have tried to keep prices moderate.

Boozies’ game plan this Sunday is to run some food deals to encourage more people to come out. For example, Boozies will charge 75 cents a wing — just for Sunday — as opposed to the usual $1 per wing. They encourage customers to ask about food specials in order to help save money.