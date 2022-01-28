More shoppers are turning to bargain hunting as grocery store prices continue to rise.

Some are even switching to lower-cost store brands to better stretch their money.

“I used to be able to go to the grocery store and have $100 and fill my whole cart full, and you go to the grocery store now, and you have barely a cart half full,” said Symone Willey, a Bettendorf mom who has seen noticeable changes on her family’s grocery bill.

“Tyson chicken nuggets …. I think probably a year and a half ago when I started buying that stuff … was like $6,” said Willey. “And now … it’s like $8, $9, and we aren’t able to get those luxuries anymore.”

Willey is among many moms who has seen the prices go up for her family’s bills.

We decided to reach out to another mom who has found ways to better save money during rising prices.

“I’ve saved a good couple thousand dollars,” said Moline mom, Sandra Lopez.

Lopez is a new mom who has been able to find many deals for her and her three-month-old baby.

“I specifically coupon a lot for baby items, too,” said Lopez.

She shared some of her bargain shopping secrets with Local 4 News.

“Most of the stores around here actually have apps,” said Lopez. “And usually, you can clip a coupon on there or see what sales they have going on.”

Lopez mentioned apps such as Fetch Rewards, where you can scan your receipt and get points that can be used toward future purchases.

“There is a Target app, and they have the Target Circle, and then they’ll also usually have coupons on there,” added Lopez.

She notes Jewel-Osco and Wal-Mart are other stores with similar rewards programs.

Lopez says she has been able to save money on everyday household essentials.