The Workforce Office of Western Illinois, in partnership with the Department of Employment Security, will be presenting information about job training, employment, and unemployment insurance for former employees of the closed Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.

The following Zoom links are for the meetings, scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 3:

1st session, 9 a.m. Feb. 2, at this Zoom link.

2nd session, 2 p.m., Feb. 3 at this Zoom link.

For more information, call Blanche Shoup at the Workforce Office of Western Illinois at 309-344-1575.