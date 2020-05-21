Initial unemployment claims continue to drop in Iowa

As Iowa starts to reopen its economy, the initial unemployment claims dropped for the second week in a row.

For the week of May 10 through May 16, initial claims were 13,040 according to Iowa Workforce Development. That is approximately 3,500 less than the week prior and over 10,000 less than two weeks ago.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 187,375, which is just under 4,000 less than the high number of 191,257 from last week.

Of the initial claims, 12,011 came from individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,029 by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (4,065)

Industry not available – self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (2,103)

Health care & social assistance (1,865)

Accommodation & food services (1,269)

Retail trade (1,133)

Unemployment insurance benefits payments for week totaled $50,962,509.01.