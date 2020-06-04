Initial unemployment claims in Iowa drop by nearly 50%

The Iowa Workforce Development reported the initial unemployment claims for the week between of Sunday, May 24 through Saturday, May 30, was 6,920. That is a drop of nearly 50% from the previous week.

Of the new claims, 6,271 were by individuals who live and work in Iowa, and 649 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for the same week was 165,195. That total is about 13,000 less than last week.

The following industries had the most claims for the week:

Manufacturing (1,897)

Health care and social assistance (784)

Industry not available – self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (553)

Retail trade (511)

Accommodation and food services (462)

The unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $51,043,465.89 for the week.

The U.S. Department of Labor amended the numbers reported from the prior week (Sunday, May 17 – Saturday, May 23) for initial claims from 14,586 to 13,653, and the continuing claims from 180,679 to 178,619.

For more information on the total date for this week’s unemployment claims, visit this website.