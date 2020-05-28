Initial unemployment claims in Iowa increase slightly but overall number decreases

Initial unemployment claims in Iowa rose slightly for the week of May 17 through May 23 to 14,586. That is just over 1,500 more than last week’s 13,040.

Despite the increase in initial claims, the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims dropped for the second week in a row to 180,679, almost 7,000 less than last week.

Of the initial claims, 13,365 were by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 1,221 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

These industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (3,835)

Industry not available – self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (2,382)

Health care & social assistance (1,399)

Retail trade (923)

Accommodation & food services (898)

The unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled $48,828,481.83 for the week, about $2,000,000 less than the prior week.