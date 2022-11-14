An injured eagle was rescued from a busy Rock Island County Highway about 3:30 p.m. Monday near the Rock River thanks to the help of passersby.

The bird was discovered on Illinois Route 92, where it was hurt and flopping around in the road. Two drivers stopped to get it off to the side of the road.

A Rock Island County Deputy responded to keep the bird safe and out of traffic until a Kewanee-based animal rescue group retrieved the bird, the deputy told Local 4 News.

The eagle appeared to have a broken wing. We do not know the extent of its injuries and will continue to stay in contact with rescuers to provide details when they become available.